Leeds police launch manhunt for convicted burglar with links to Swarcliffe, Seacroft and Kippax
Police are searching for a convicted Leeds burglar who they want to send back to prison.
Jonathan Frosdick, of Seacroft, was released from prison in September after serving part of a sentence for burglary. The 29-year-old is now a wanted man as he is believed to have breached the terms of his release.
He is described as being about 5ft 10 ins tall and of slim build. He is also thought to have links to the Swarcliffe, Seacroft and Kippax areas of the city.
Anyone who can help to find Frosdick should contact police in Leeds on 101, or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference 13230548155.