Police are appealing for information to help identify a man who sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in Leeds.

The victim was walking in Warm Lane, Yeadon, near to the junction with Gill Lane, at about 3.20pm on Monday, November 20, when she was approached by the suspect.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “He was described as white, aged in his forties, about 5ft 10ins tall, and of average build with dark brown hair swept to the left and a bushy beard. He was wearing a black hoodie and had a small scar on the right-hand side of his face, just above his beard line.

“Officers from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit have been carrying out enquiries into the incident.”

The victim was walking in Warm Lane, Yeadon, near to the junction with Gill Lane. Picture: Google

Local neighbourhood policing team have been conducting increased patrols of the area since the incident to reassure the community.