Leeds police launch manhunt after 15-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Yeadon
and live on Freeview channel 276
The victim was walking in Warm Lane, Yeadon, near to the junction with Gill Lane, at about 3.20pm on Monday, November 20, when she was approached by the suspect.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “He was described as white, aged in his forties, about 5ft 10ins tall, and of average build with dark brown hair swept to the left and a bushy beard. He was wearing a black hoodie and had a small scar on the right-hand side of his face, just above his beard line.
“Officers from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit have been carrying out enquiries into the incident.”
Local neighbourhood policing team have been conducting increased patrols of the area since the incident to reassure the community.
Anyone who recognises the suspect, saw him in the area or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact PC 1448 Vaisnys at Leeds District Safeguarding Unit via 101 quoting crime reference 13230643884 or online via the 101LiveChat.