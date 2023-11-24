Police in Leeds are appealing for information to find a man wanted on recall to prison.

Aaron Conlon, aged 26, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his release. He is believed to have no fixed abode, but has links to Seacroft in Leeds, Durham, Newcastle and London.

Enquiries are continuing to locate Aaron Conlon and anyone who can assist in locating him is asked to contact police in Leeds on 101 or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. Reports should reference crime number 13230563831.