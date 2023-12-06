Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds police launch hunt for man as they investigate serious sexual assault in Little London

Police are searching for a man as they investigate a serious sexual assault in Leeds.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 6th Dec 2023, 11:12 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 11:21 GMT
The incident is reported to have happened at an address in the Little London area on Sunday November 12. 

A woman in her twenties is being supported by specially trained officers, West Yorkshire Police said.

Officers have released an image of a man they want to identify. He’s pictured wearing a dark coloured coat or dressing gown and black slider shoes.

Police have released a picture of a man they want to speak to as they investigate a serious sexual assault in Little London, Leeds (Image front by West Yorkshire Police. Stock image of Little London by National World)Police have released a picture of a man they want to speak to as they investigate a serious sexual assault in Little London, Leeds (Image front by West Yorkshire Police. Stock image of Little London by National World)
Police have released a picture of a man they want to speak to as they investigate a serious sexual assault in Little London, Leeds (Image front by West Yorkshire Police. Stock image of Little London by National World)

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact Leeds District Adult Safeguarding Unit on 101, or by using the Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13230627990. Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

