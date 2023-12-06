Leeds police launch hunt for man as they investigate serious sexual assault in Little London
Police are searching for a man as they investigate a serious sexual assault in Leeds.
The incident is reported to have happened at an address in the Little London area on Sunday November 12.
A woman in her twenties is being supported by specially trained officers, West Yorkshire Police said.
Officers have released an image of a man they want to identify. He’s pictured wearing a dark coloured coat or dressing gown and black slider shoes.
Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact Leeds District Adult Safeguarding Unit on 101, or by using the Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13230627990. Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.