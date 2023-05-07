Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds police launch appeal to find 'pest controller' after hedgehog cruelly trapped and killed in Kirkstall

Police are hunting a mystery pest controller after a cruel trap was laid that killed a hedgehog in Leeds.

By Nick Frame
Published 7th May 2023, 12:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th May 2023, 12:47 BST

West Yorkshire Police’s wildlife crime team said the defenceless animal died in the Kirkstall area. In a post online, they wrote: “Sadly we have had another incident of inappropriate traps being used to cause unnecessary suffering to a hedgehog. Unfortunately the poor animal died as a result of its injuries.

Social media users were outraged after reading the post, with one saying: “Why would they do this? Sick person.”

Another said: “Do people not realise that hedgehogs are now on the endangered list?”

A hedgehog was killed in a trap set in Kirkstall (Stock image: Michelle Adamson)A hedgehog was killed in a trap set in Kirkstall (Stock image: Michelle Adamson)
A hedgehog was killed in a trap set in Kirkstall (Stock image: Michelle Adamson)

It is not known if the trap had been set to catch other animals. Meanwhile, police are seeking information or anyone who has CCTV of a male knocking on doors on May 5 in the Kirkstall area, claiming to be from pest control. Contact 101 quoting the reference number 13230251425.