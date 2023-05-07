West Yorkshire Police’s wildlife crime team said the defenceless animal died in the Kirkstall area. In a post online, they wrote: “Sadly we have had another incident of inappropriate traps being used to cause unnecessary suffering to a hedgehog. Unfortunately the poor animal died as a result of its injuries.

Social media users were outraged after reading the post, with one saying: “Why would they do this? Sick person.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “Do people not realise that hedgehogs are now on the endangered list?”

A hedgehog was killed in a trap set in Kirkstall (Stock image: Michelle Adamson)