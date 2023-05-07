Leeds police launch appeal to find 'pest controller' after hedgehog cruelly trapped and killed in Kirkstall
Police are hunting a mystery pest controller after a cruel trap was laid that killed a hedgehog in Leeds.
West Yorkshire Police’s wildlife crime team said the defenceless animal died in the Kirkstall area. In a post online, they wrote: “Sadly we have had another incident of inappropriate traps being used to cause unnecessary suffering to a hedgehog. Unfortunately the poor animal died as a result of its injuries.
Social media users were outraged after reading the post, with one saying: “Why would they do this? Sick person.”
Another said: “Do people not realise that hedgehogs are now on the endangered list?”
It is not known if the trap had been set to catch other animals. Meanwhile, police are seeking information or anyone who has CCTV of a male knocking on doors on May 5 in the Kirkstall area, claiming to be from pest control. Contact 101 quoting the reference number 13230251425.