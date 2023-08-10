Residents living in Seacroft and the surrounding areas are being urged to “be vigilant”, following a spate of burglaries in south Seacroft. West Yorkshire Police say suspects are largely getting into properties by breaking into ground floor doors and windows.

Crimes include the theft of vehicles, and the Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) has shared advice for residents in the neighbourhood to keep their homes safe.

In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds East NPT said: “Please be vigilant and consider the following. Double check that you have locked your cars and doors. Seems a no brainer, but there are opportunists out there who are still trying door and car handles.

Police have issued a warning to residents living in Seacroft and the surrounding areas (Photo by Simon Hulme/National World)

"Invest in a DiskLok for your car - if they get in your car, they will make a racket getting a disklok off your steering wheel. Ensure your windows and doors are locked and invest in some 'sash jammers' to give an extra level of security.

"Make sure you set your house alarm, if you have one. If not, consider a trembler alarm which can easily be stuck on windows and door and pick up vibrations from unwanted attempted entry.

"Do you have CCTV? if you have some spare cash - have a look at investing in a doorbell camera which will capture anyone entering your garden/drive and sends an alert direct to your smartphone.