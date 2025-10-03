An appeal has been issued to trace a Leeds man who was central to a countrywide cocaine dealing operation after he absconded from court during his trial.

Kasam Hussain was given a 14-year sentence at Leeds Crown Court last month for playing a leading role in supplying 11 kilos of cocaine as well as other offences.

The court heard that Hussain regularly transported the drugs from Bradford to Scotland, as well as to Hertfordshire and London.

He was bailed while standing trial for drug and money laundering offences but the 38-year-old, formerly of Wrenbeck Drive, Otley, absconded during the proceedings.

He was found guilty in his absence of conspiracy to supply of cocaine and cannabis as well as being concerned in the production of cannabis.

The sentencing follows an investigation by West Yorkshire Police’s Programme Precision team which tackles serious organised crime.

Officers established Hussain’s involvement from information obtained from the encrypted Encrochat network.

The court heard Hussain, also known as Adam Manan or Adam Isaac, was arrested in February 2021 and found in possession of cocaine as well as several mobile phones.

Evidence, including images, from the mobile phones indicated his involvement in multi-kilo supplies of cocaine which he regularly transported from Bradford to Scotland before distributing it wider. He also transported the drugs to Herefordshire and Isleworth in London.

Encrochat data revealed Hussain’s involvement in the purchase and couriering of 11 kilos of cocaine and the exchange of over £100,000 in cassh between March 28, 2020, and May 30, 2020.

Detective Inspector Chris Rukin of the Programme Precision team said: “Kasam Hussain has been handed a significant custodial sentence for his role in the supply of Class A drugs and other serious offences.

“But Hussain chose to evade justice by absconding during his trial.

“His conviction reflects the excellent work carried out by officers from Programme Precision, who conducted a thorough investigation to help secure a lengthy sentence.

“We are now appealing for information to locate Hussain and bring him back before the court. I urge anyone who knows of his whereabouts or has relevant information to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or through the LiveChat online function quoting reference 13210085024. Or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.