Leeds police issue CCTV appeal after string of thefts and 'vehicle interference' in Horsforth

Police have issued a CCTV appeal following a string of thefts and “vehicle interference” in north Leeds
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 24th Jul 2023, 15:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 15:52 BST

Police are appealing for information to help identify a man they want to speak to in connection with a number of thefts and incidents of vehicle interference in the Horsforth area of the city. He is described as a white male, with brown hair shaved at the sides and with a top knot. He also has brown facial hair and is about 5ft 10ins tall.

Anyone who recognises the male in the image is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online via their 101LiveChat quoting reference 13230386344. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.