Police have issued an appeal after an attempted robbery in Leeds where the 17-year-old victim was stabbed and seriously injured.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teenage victim had initially seen the two masked suspects on an electric bike in the vicinity of Stoney Rock Lane while he was riding his electric bike.

As he crossed under the A64 York Road from Burmantofts Street to Marsh Lane, he noticed they were following him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he reached the Quarry House side of Marsh Lane, the pair rammed him off his bike and demanded his bike and coat.

CCTV images of the attempted robbery in Leeds have been shared by police | West Yorkshire Police

He refused and one of the suspects produced a large knife and the victim was struck on the back as he turned to ride away. The suspects then made off towards Harehills.

The victim received serious knife injuries to his shoulder and was admitted to hospital for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident happened at about 2.25pm on Sunday (December 22).

CCTV images taken from a distance show the suspects at the scene, with one wearing black and white tracksuit bottoms and a large white facemask.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw the suspects in the area or who has any relevant dashcam footage or other information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13240695091 or online through the LiveChat facility.