Dame Andrea Jenkyns, the Conservative MP for Morley and Outwood, posted on X [formerly Twitter] about the abusive message that was targeted at both her and her son.

She said: “Just received this email. Vile and bringing my young child into it.”

West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that the incident is being investigated.

The YEP has contacted Mrs Jenkyns’ office.

Andrea Jenkyns MP was sent "vile" abuse in an email. Photo: Steve Riding.

She has since spoken to GB News about abuse targeted at politicians, saying: “It just goes on and on and every time people get let off. I'm sick of it."

Prominent politicians including Lee Anderson MP and Arlene Foster, the former First Minister of Northern Ireland, have shared messages of support for Mrs Jenkyns on social media.

Also expressing concern was Labour Coun Mark Sewards, who will stand in the next election for the Leeds South West and Morley seat.

He said: "This disgusting abuse has no place in politics. MPs should be able to conduct their work without fear and harassment.