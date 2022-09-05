Leeds police hunting burglary suspect for over a year appeal for public's help in search

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charmaine Reynolds, aged 33, from Leeds, is wanted as a suspect by detectives from Leeds District Crime Team over a burglary on August 25, 2021, where a laptop computer was stolen from an address.

Despite extensive enquiries and checks on addresses, officers have been unable to locate her.

She has links to West Yorkshire, North Yorkshire, Warwickshire and Lancashire.

Anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist in tracing her is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting reference 13210431262 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.