Leeds police hunting burglary suspect for over a year appeal for public's help in search
Police are appealing for information to help trace a woman who has been wanted over a burglary in Leeds for more than a year.
Charmaine Reynolds, aged 33, from Leeds, is wanted as a suspect by detectives from Leeds District Crime Team over a burglary on August 25, 2021, where a laptop computer was stolen from an address.
Despite extensive enquiries and checks on addresses, officers have been unable to locate her.
She has links to West Yorkshire, North Yorkshire, Warwickshire and Lancashire.
Anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist in tracing her is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting reference 13210431262 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.