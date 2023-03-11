West Yorkshire Police can now ban individuals from an area in the town centre for 48 hours, if they are found to be engaging in anti-social behaviour. The dispersal order came into effect on Friday at 4pm and will be in place over the weekend.

Officers will also be able to seize bicycles, scooters or e-scooters if they are being ridden in an anti-social way.

In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds South neighbourhood policing team said: “Following an increase in anti social behaviour in Rothwell town centre, a dispersal order has been granted from 16:00 today for the weekend.

The dispersal order is in place in Rothwell over the weekend (Photo: WYP)

“Any one person or groups found engaging in acts of anti social behaviour during this time, can be ordered to leave the area and not return for 48 hours (as shown on the map). If under the age of 16, this can involve being returned home. If found to be returning within that 48 hours, they can then be arrested and charged with a criminal offence.

“As well as this, any items believed to be used whilst engaging in acts of ASB, such as bicycles /scooters / e-scooters ridden in an anti social manner, can also be seized.”

It comes as nuisance motorcyclists in the city will soon be hit with fines of up to £100. Leeds City Council will introduce a public space protection order (PSPO) across the city from April 1, following a consultation last year. The move, which will apply to cars as well motorbikes and quadbikes, aims to crack down on vehicle-related anti-social behaviour.