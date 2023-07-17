Leeds police detain nuisance motorbike rider after chase through south of the city
Officers from the Leeds South neighbourhood policing team (NPT) carried out patrols on Sunday, targeting anti-social motorbike riders. They spotted a rider on a black motorbike, who tried to escape after spotting the officers.
The rider was pulled from the bike, before a lengthy chase on foot followed. Eventually, the male rider, from Hunslet, was detained. He was reported for riding with no licence, insurance, tax or MOT, as well as for careless and inconsiderate riding and riding without a crash helmet.
He was issued with a section 59 warning and the motorbike was seized as police carry out further enquiries.
In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds South NPT said: “During NPT patrols yesterday targeting the antisocial riding of motorbikes in south Leeds, officers came across this motorbike. The rider tried to make good his escape after seeing officers, but after being pulled from the bike and a lengthy foot chase, the male from Hunslet, was detained.”