Officers from the Leeds South neighbourhood policing team (NPT) carried out patrols on Sunday, targeting anti-social motorbike riders. They spotted a rider on a black motorbike, who tried to escape after spotting the officers.

The rider was pulled from the bike, before a lengthy chase on foot followed. Eventually, the male rider, from Hunslet, was detained. He was reported for riding with no licence, insurance, tax or MOT, as well as for careless and inconsiderate riding and riding without a crash helmet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was issued with a section 59 warning and the motorbike was seized as police carry out further enquiries.

The motorbike was seized by police after a chase in Leeds (Photo by WYP)