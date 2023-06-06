Leeds police confirm discovery of body in search for man who was reported missing
Police searching for a man reported missing from Leeds have confirmed that a body has been found.
West Yorkshire Police had issued an appeal on Tuesday morning as officers continued to search for 30-year-old Stephen Verity.
Issuing an update on the investigation, a force spokesperson said: “A man found dead in Leeds this morning is believed to be Stephen Verity who had been reported missing. His family have been informed.”
The spokesperson added that were no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been notified.