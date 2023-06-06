Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds police confirm discovery of body in search for man who was reported missing

Police searching for a man reported missing from Leeds have confirmed that a body has been found.
By Georgina Morris
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

West Yorkshire Police had issued an appeal on Tuesday morning as officers continued to search for 30-year-old Stephen Verity.

Issuing an update on the investigation, a force spokesperson said: “A man found dead in Leeds this morning is believed to be Stephen Verity who had been reported missing. His family have been informed.”

The spokesperson added that were no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been notified.

Police had issued a public appeal for information on the whereabouts of missing man Stephen Verity.Police had issued a public appeal for information on the whereabouts of missing man Stephen Verity.
