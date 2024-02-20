Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Wednesday (February 14), officers from the Roads Policing Unit patrolled Pool-in-Wharfedale, Otley, Guiseley, Horsforth and Kirkstall.

It was part of Operation SPARC (Supporting Partnership Action to Reduce Road Casualties), aimed at cracking down on the 'Fatal 5' offences - speeding, non-use of seatbelts, distractions, intoxication and careless driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four speeding tickets were issued - including one driver reported for hitting 50mph in a residential area. Three tickets were also issued for vehicles in unsafe conditions.

Two drivers were slapped with tickets for not wearing tickets, while one driver was reported for driving without due care and attention and another for driving with an expired MOT.

West Yorkshire Police carried out the operation in north west Leeds (Photo by WYP)

A vehicle was also seized for driving with no tax.

Operation SPARC, a partnership with Leeds City Council, has caught seen thousands of Leeds drivers dealt with since it was launched in 2020.

In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds North West Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) said: "On Wednesday, colleagues from the Roads Policing Unit were patrolling Pool, Otley, Guiseley, Horsforth & Kirkstall as part of Operation SPARC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The officers were tasked with detecting offences that make up the 'Fatal 5' (Speeding, non-usage of seatbelts, distractions, intoxication & careless driving).