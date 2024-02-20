Leeds police catch speeding drivers after traffic operation in Otley, Guiseley, Horsforth and Kirkstall
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Wednesday (February 14), officers from the Roads Policing Unit patrolled Pool-in-Wharfedale, Otley, Guiseley, Horsforth and Kirkstall.
It was part of Operation SPARC (Supporting Partnership Action to Reduce Road Casualties), aimed at cracking down on the 'Fatal 5' offences - speeding, non-use of seatbelts, distractions, intoxication and careless driving.
Four speeding tickets were issued - including one driver reported for hitting 50mph in a residential area. Three tickets were also issued for vehicles in unsafe conditions.
Two drivers were slapped with tickets for not wearing tickets, while one driver was reported for driving without due care and attention and another for driving with an expired MOT.
A vehicle was also seized for driving with no tax.
Operation SPARC, a partnership with Leeds City Council, has caught seen thousands of Leeds drivers dealt with since it was launched in 2020.
In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds North West Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) said: "On Wednesday, colleagues from the Roads Policing Unit were patrolling Pool, Otley, Guiseley, Horsforth & Kirkstall as part of Operation SPARC.
"The officers were tasked with detecting offences that make up the 'Fatal 5' (Speeding, non-usage of seatbelts, distractions, intoxication & careless driving).
"Results included: 4x speeding tickets (including one at 50mph in a 30mph zone), 3x tickets for dangerous parts/vehicle in unsafe condition, 2x tickets for not wearing a seatbelt, 1x ticket for driving without due care and attention, 1x ticket for driving with an expired MOT, 1x vehicle seized for driving with no tax."