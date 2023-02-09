Leeds police catch seven drivers using mobile phones during a traffic operation in Guiseley, Yeadon and Rawdon
Seven drivers have been issued with tickets for using mobile phones after police carried out a traffic operation in Leeds.
Officers from the Leeds North West neighbourhood policing team (NPT) patrolled streets in Guiseley, Yeadon and Rawdon on Tuesday, looking out for Fatal Four offences – speeding, drink and drug driving, driving while distracted and not wearing seat-belts.
In a short period of time, they issued seven tickets for using a mobile phone while driving. Another driver was handed a ticket for not wearing a seatbelt.
In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds North West NPT said: “Research shows: You are 4 times more likely to be in a crash if you use your phone. Your reaction times are 2 times slower if you text and drive using a hands-free phone than if you drink drive, and this increases to three times if you use a handheld phone.
“Even careful drivers can be distracted by a call or text – and a split-second lapse in concentration could result in a crash. At 30 mph a car travels 100 feet in 2.3 seconds.”