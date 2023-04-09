Officers from the Leeds District Off-Road Bike Team carried out a joint operation with colleagues from the Roads Policing Unit around parts of west Leeds on Saturday. After spotting a green pit motorbike near the canal, officers approached the rider who ditched the bike and ran off.

He attempted to escape officers and climbed onto a factory roof, before he was caught and the bike was seized.

Another youth tried to outrun the cops on what they believe is a stolen Honda Grom. He had already run out of air in the back tyre and was caught and arrested.

The motorbike was seized by police (Photo: WYP)

In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds West Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “The public report. We (try to) respond. Officers from the Leeds District Off-Road Bike Team were joined by colleagues from the RPU (Roads Policing Unit) in a joint operation around parts of West Leeds.

“The green pit bike was seen near the canal. The man ditched it. Ran off and even attempted to evade officers by climbing on a factory roof! It didn't work. He was dealt with and the bike was seized.

