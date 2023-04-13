News you can trust since 1890
Leeds police catch 24 speeding drivers after setting up mobile cameras in Tinshill and Headingley

Police have caught dozens of speeding drivers during a traffic operation in Leeds.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

Officers from the Leeds North West Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) carried out the operation in Tinshill and Headingley on Wednesday morning, following requests from local residents. They set up mobile cameras on Tinshill Road and Moor Road.

Officers caught 24 speeding drivers, who received warning letters about their speed.

In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds North West NPT said: “Inner North West NPT Officers have been carrying out some speedwatch work this morning, at the request of local residents. Moor Road and Tinshill Lane were monitored, with 24 motorists recieving warning letters due to their speed.”

Police set up mobile cameras on Tinshill Road, Tinshill, and Moor Road, Headingley (Photo: WYP)Police set up mobile cameras on Tinshill Road, Tinshill, and Moor Road, Headingley (Photo: WYP)
