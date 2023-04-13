Leeds police catch 24 speeding drivers after setting up mobile cameras in Tinshill and Headingley
Police have caught dozens of speeding drivers during a traffic operation in Leeds.
Officers from the Leeds North West Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) carried out the operation in Tinshill and Headingley on Wednesday morning, following requests from local residents. They set up mobile cameras on Tinshill Road and Moor Road.
Officers caught 24 speeding drivers, who received warning letters about their speed.
