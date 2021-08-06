Officers from the Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) visited Lemonroyd Locks on Wednesday.

They were trained on water safety and using throw lines by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

It comes after several calls to police reporting youths jumping and swimming in Lemonroyd Locks and Ardsley Reservoir, including the weir.

Officers from the Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) visited Lemonroyd Locks on Wednesday (Photo: WYP)

A spokesperson for Leeds South NPT said: "Recent and historical water incidents in West Yorkshire have highlighted the need for training and safety systems to be put in place and during the summer warm weather.

"Many water incidents take place and some have ended in loss of life. Swimming in open waters is extremely dangerous. Enjoy the nice weather but please stay out of open waters."

The dangers of swimming in open water explained by West Yorkshire Police

- The shock of cold water can make swimming difficult and increase the difficulty in getting out of the water

- Lack of safety equipment and increased difficulty for rescue

- The height of the fall or jump if tombstoning

- The depth of the water – this changes and is unpredictable

- Underwater objects and hazards may not be visible

- Obstacles or other people in the water

- Strong currents can rapidly sweep people away

- Uneven banks and river beds

- Water quality, e.g. toxic algal blooms and industrial/agricultural pollution