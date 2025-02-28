Leeds police brick attack: Three youths arrested after female officer suffers serious facial injuries

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 28th Feb 2025, 10:39 BST

Three youths have been arrested over a brick being thrown at a police car and causing serious facial injuries to an officer.

The three males, aged 15, 16 and 17, were arrested last night (Thursday) on suspicion of wounding with intent and criminal damage.

It relates to an incident in Coronation Parade in Halton Moor at about 6pm on Monday, February 24, where a brick was thrown through the window of an unmarked police car causing serious facial injuries to an officer.

The incident happened on Coronation Parade in Halton Moor, LeedsThe incident happened on Coronation Parade in Halton Moor, Leeds
The incident happened on Coronation Parade in Halton Moor, Leeds | Google

The arrests follow a public appeal for information which was made yesterday.

The youths remain in custody and detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to progress the investigation.

