Leeds police brick attack: Three youths arrested after female officer suffers serious facial injuries
The three males, aged 15, 16 and 17, were arrested last night (Thursday) on suspicion of wounding with intent and criminal damage.
It relates to an incident in Coronation Parade in Halton Moor at about 6pm on Monday, February 24, where a brick was thrown through the window of an unmarked police car causing serious facial injuries to an officer.
The arrests follow a public appeal for information which was made yesterday.
The youths remain in custody and detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to progress the investigation.