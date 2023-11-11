Two youths have been arrested following a police chase in Leeds.

Officers from the Killingbeck and Seacroft Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) were on patrol on Thursday (November 9) when they spotted two people on a motorcycle on York Road, Seacroft. The motorbike had no vehicle registration number.

Police chased the vehicle to Oakwood Lane, where the suspects abandoned the motorbike and made off on foot. Officers caught up with the boys and they were detained.

The motorbike had been stolen from Cross Gates just a short time earlier, West Yorkshire Police said. The boys were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motorcycle and multiple driving offences, including dangerous driving.

Police first spotted the motorbike in York Road, Seacroft (Photo by Google)

