Leeds police arrest two boys on suspicion of dangerous driving after police chase through Seacroft
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from the Killingbeck and Seacroft Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) were on patrol on Thursday (November 9) when they spotted two people on a motorcycle on York Road, Seacroft. The motorbike had no vehicle registration number.
Police chased the vehicle to Oakwood Lane, where the suspects abandoned the motorbike and made off on foot. Officers caught up with the boys and they were detained.
The motorbike had been stolen from Cross Gates just a short time earlier, West Yorkshire Police said. The boys were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motorcycle and multiple driving offences, including dangerous driving.
In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds East NPT said: “Officers from the Killingbeck and Seacroft Neighbourhood Policing Team, were on patrol yesterday when they sighted two individuals on a motorcycle with no VRM on York Road, Seacroft.
“The motorcycle was pursued to Oakwood Lane, where the suspects abandoned the motorcycle and made off on foot. The officers had their running shoes on, and quickly caught up with the two juvenile males nearby.
“They were detained and subsequently arrested for Theft of motorcycle and multiple driving offences, inclusive of dangerous driving. The motorcycle was stolen a short time prior from the Cross Gates area, the owner has been updated and the investigation remains ongoing.”