Three teenagers have been arrested after a police chase in Leeds.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Yorkshire Police received a 999 call on Thursday evening (November 30), reporting a group of youths in Morley trying to steal a motorbike using bolt croppers.

Officers from the Leeds South neighbourhood policing team and Roads Policing Unit were dispatched to the area. When they arrived, they spotted three people running in different directions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police tracked down three suspects aged 15, 16 and 18. They were arrested on suspicion of attempted motorbike theft, possession of class B drugs and going equipped.

The three teenagers were arrested in Morley (Photo by National World/WYP)

In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds South NPT said: “We received a 999 call reporting a group of youths trying their luck at bike theft using bolt croppers in Morley.

"Our officers from Response and Roads Policing Unit swiftly jumped into action and, upon arrival, witnessed a scene straight out of a running race.

“The chase was on as three individuals sprinted in different directions. Our tenacious officers, however, proved their mettle by tracking down a 15 year old, 16 year old, and 18-year old, each fitting the descriptions from the call.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Subsequent detentions led to the discovery of not only their attempt at motorbike theft but also a bonus—possession of a Class B substance and the peculiar choice of being 'equipped' for, well, let's say, less than law abiding activities.