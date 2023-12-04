Leeds police arrest three teenagers on suspicion of motorbike theft after chase through Morley
West Yorkshire Police received a 999 call on Thursday evening (November 30), reporting a group of youths in Morley trying to steal a motorbike using bolt croppers.
Officers from the Leeds South neighbourhood policing team and Roads Policing Unit were dispatched to the area. When they arrived, they spotted three people running in different directions.
Police tracked down three suspects aged 15, 16 and 18. They were arrested on suspicion of attempted motorbike theft, possession of class B drugs and going equipped.
In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds South NPT said: “We received a 999 call reporting a group of youths trying their luck at bike theft using bolt croppers in Morley.
"Our officers from Response and Roads Policing Unit swiftly jumped into action and, upon arrival, witnessed a scene straight out of a running race.
“The chase was on as three individuals sprinted in different directions. Our tenacious officers, however, proved their mettle by tracking down a 15 year old, 16 year old, and 18-year old, each fitting the descriptions from the call.
“Subsequent detentions led to the discovery of not only their attempt at motorbike theft but also a bonus—possession of a Class B substance and the peculiar choice of being 'equipped' for, well, let's say, less than law abiding activities.
“All three have now been detained and arrested. Remember folks, bolt croppers and bikes don't make a good pair! Stay safe out there, and keep an eye out for any suspicious activity in your neighbourhood.”