Leeds police arrest motorbike rider on suspicion of drug driving after high-speed chase through Garforth
Officers from the Leeds East neighbourhood policing team (NPT) spotted a motorbike in Garforth on Friday (December 29). The bike had no registration plate.
The rider tried to make off from the police, leading to a high-speed pursuit around the Ninelands Lane area.
A man was eventually detained after members of the public helped officers to find the motorbike. He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and drug driving and the motorbike was seized.
In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds East NPT said: “Officers from Neighbourhoods in Garforth sighted a sports bike being ridden with no registration plate on December 29.
"Following a high speed pursuit that lasted several minutes around the Ninelands Lane area of Garforth, officers were able to arrest a male on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving whilst under the influence of drugs.
"Officers would like to thank the residents who assisted police in directing them to which side streets he had ridden down.”