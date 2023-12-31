A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a high-speed police chase in Leeds.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from the Leeds East neighbourhood policing team (NPT) spotted a motorbike in Garforth on Friday (December 29). The bike had no registration plate.

The rider tried to make off from the police, leading to a high-speed pursuit around the Ninelands Lane area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was eventually detained after members of the public helped officers to find the motorbike. He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and drug driving and the motorbike was seized.

Police seized the motorbike after a high-speed pursuit in Garforth, Leeds (Photo by West Yorkshire Police)

In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds East NPT said: “Officers from Neighbourhoods in Garforth sighted a sports bike being ridden with no registration plate on December 29.

"Following a high speed pursuit that lasted several minutes around the Ninelands Lane area of Garforth, officers were able to arrest a male on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving whilst under the influence of drugs.