Leeds police arrest man carrying axe in Swinnow after six-hour standoff

Armed police staged a six-hour standoff in west Leeds after a man with an axe was refusing to leave a property.

By Richard Beecham
Friday, 15th July 2022, 4:35 pm

Armed officers, along with police negotiators, were called to a house in Rycroft Avenue, Swinnow just before 9pm on Tuesday.

Read More

Read More
New strike set by rail union for later this month in pay, jobs and conditions di...

A police statement said: "At 8.46pm yesterday, police were called to a domestic incident in Rycroft Avenue, Swinnow, Leeds, where a man was refusing to leave the property and was in possession of an axe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The incident took place on Rycroft Avenue.

"Armed officers were deployed to the scene along with police negotiators to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

"At about 3.40am the man was detained without incident and was arrested on suspicion of domestic assaults. He remains in custody.

Police have confirmed the man remains in custody.