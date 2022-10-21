In a statement issued on Facebook, the Gipton and Harehills NPT said: “ Officers from Gipton and Harehills NPT located a large cannabis farm yesterday, whilst conducting enquiries on the Ashton’s, Harehills.“The cannabis farm containing 83 mature plants spanned across two properties and street entrances, due to an internal wall being removed from within.“An adult male was arrested from the property, on suspicion of production of Class B drugs and was remanded for court.“If you have any information in relation to the production or supply of drugs, please get in touch via our website www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or by calling 101.“You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.“Always dial 999 in an emergency.“East Leeds Neighbourhood Policing Team would like to reassure the local communities, that action will be taken to disrupt those involved in the production and supply of drugs in order to provide safer communities for all.”