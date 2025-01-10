Police appeal over stolen tools after Leeds operation nets eight arrests

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Leeds are appealing to identify the owners of power tools recovered in an ongoing investigation targeting organised theft from vans, which has already seen eight men arrested with three charged.

Operation Dressland, which is being led by Leeds District Intelligence Unit, was set up to tackle an increase in this type of crime that has been impacting local tradespeople. It has also been focusing on linked criminality, including the handling of stolen goods

Officers have executed a series of warrants during the operation that has led to the recovery of more than 200 items of tools and equipment, several of which have been returned to their owners.

Nathan Furnisse, 30, of Broadlea View, Bramley, and Michael Thompson, 36, of Fairfield Hill, Bramley, were arrested in November and have both been charged with conspiracy to commit theft from motor vehicles between July 23 and October 24 last year. They are due for trial at Leeds Crown Court on May 22.

Joseph James, 39, of Rycroft Gardens, Bramley, was arrested in December and has been charged with theft from motor vehicle in relation to an offence in Alwoodley in October. He is next at court on July 5.

Five other males have been arrested and remain under investigation.

While a large amount of recovered tools have been identified and returned to their owners, the operation still has several items that officers are keen to trace owners for.

The attached images show some of the items with identifying marks which officers hope the owners will recognise.

Anyone who recognises any of the items as being theirs is asked to contact the investigation team via email to: [email protected] quoting the image reference number and providing their details and any details of the theft, such as a crime reference number or the location, date and time of the offence.

While the team is continuing to progress the investigation, they are encouraging tradespeople to keep a record of the serial numbers of power tools, mark their property, both overtly and with forensic solutions, and consider using other security measures such as GPS trackers that can be hidden in boxes.