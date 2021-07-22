The high-value items were stolen from a house in Rawdon between July 2-3.

Some of the items (pictured) are distinctive and officers would like to speak to anyone who is aware of them being offered for sale.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13210334132 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

£20,000 worth of jewellery was stolen in a burglary in Rawdon (Photo: WYP)

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

