Grandfather Tony Morris was found guilty after a trial at Leeds Crown Court of 11 serious sexual offences against the two children dating back almost 40 years. The 77-year-old, who spent years instilling fear in the girls to prevent them from exposing his depraved offences, was found guilty of nine counts of indecent assault, one of indecency with a child, and one of attempted rape.

He was jailed for 15 years today, with his barrister suggesting he may now die behind bars. But prior to be being sentenced, heart-breaking victim impact statements were read to the court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

One of his victims, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told him: “I will never understand why you targeted me. What did I do wrong? These questions still haunt me today.”

Morris (pictured) was handed a 15-year jail term at Leeds Crown Court for sexually abusing young girls. (pics by WYP / Adobe)

Another said that Morris’ twisted actions have “effected every part” of her life. She said: “I will never forgive. I felt shame and hatred in so many ways. You will never take any blame for what you did. There’s no running away now. It’s time to face the consequences.”

One of the girls said they tried to tell a teacher and the police, but were not believed. Morris also told them they would be taken away if they tried to tell anyone and would threaten and use violence against them.

The court heard that perverted Morris spent years abusing the children. He would touch one girl over her clothing, with another being made to touch his penis and being forced into degrading sexual acts.

Mitigating on his behalf, Susannah Proctor said that Morris, of Grove Farm Crescent, Adel, had no previous convictions and there was no suggestion he had offended since. She said he has 20 grandchildren.

She also said that despite being in good physical health at the moment, conceded he may not survive his jail sentence.

Passing sentence, Judge Neil Clark told Morris: “The incidents may have ended, but the effects are absolutely clear. Your behaviour has affected them [the victims] and continues to affect every aspect of their lives. They were terrified of you.”