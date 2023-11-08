Leeds pervert set up mobile phone camera to spy on females getting undressed
Bruce Mwabuwa twice positioned the camera to record his victims at an address in the the city, first making a 32-minute recording and then an 18-minute video which was only cut short when the woman saw the mobile phone filming hidden in a toy box.
Leeds Crown Court heard that during the first video, two females got undressed. One was recorded during the second incident. Prosecutor Brian Russell said that after the police were called they analysed the footage and it showed 24-year-old Mwabuwa setting up the phone.
Further details of the incidents cannot be disclosed to help protect the identity of the victims. Mwabuwa, from the Holbeck area, later admitted three counts of voyeurism and one of making indecent images – having taken photo stills from the footage recorded.
Mitigating, Kara Frith said: “What he did was inexcusable but since then he has engaged with everyone to make changes. It would be difficult to find anyone more candid or ashamed. He needs to realise there is a lot of good in him and he needs people to work with him.”
Judge Christopher Batty gave him a 12-month community order and 35 rehabilitation days with probation. He told him: “I do not need to explain what you did was wrong. You know just how wrong it was, but there are lots of reasons that have led to doing what you did, but I’m not going to air those in public. This is a blot, but an isolated blot.”