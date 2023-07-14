Homeless Leon Lowry was placed on the sex offenders register in September 2018, but has breached the terms seven times since, having simply failed to inform police about where he was living.

The 42-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video link from HMP Leeds where he admitted the breach.

The court heard that his last breach had been on March 15 this year, and was released on June 6. After he failed to contact police with his address, or lack of address, within three days, it put him in breach again.

Lowry was put back behind bars three days after his release. (pic by National World)

Following his latest release, he told police he did not know he needed to register where he was living.

Representing himself in court, he was asked by Judge Ray Singh why he keeps failing to comply, but could not explain himself. He said: “It’s just the situation I’m in.”

But Judge Singh dismissed his claim, and said: “It’s not difficult. You go to the police station and tell them where you are living. It does not take rocket science.

"Every time you do it, you have to go to prison. You fully know what is required of you, but you blatantly disregard this order.”

Lowry was jailed for another 12 months.