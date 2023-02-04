Alan Squire, 56, of, Belle Vue Road in Woodhouse, was sentenced for three counts of possessing indecent images at Leeds Crown Court on Friday (February 3) after police found 7,777 pictures of child sex abuse on his computer – 836 of which were of the most severe kind.

The court heard that Squire “became hysterical” and tried to destroy his laptop with a hammer and dispose of devices after discovering police were coming to his home but that the images and the “unusual” PowerPoint presentation – which featured 200 slides and also included naked pictures of Squire – were still recovered.

For the prosecution, Harry Crowson said that after Squire discovered on June 25, 2021, that police had been told about his activity by someone who was suspicious of him, he “lost all sense of reason” and began destroying his computer with a hammer and trying to put his USB sticks down the drain. He also took other items outside of the house and tried to hide them.

Alan Squire, 56, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court for three charges of possessing indecent images.

Police were able to recover the items and found the thousands of still and moving images, some of which involved children estimated to be just five and two-years-old. Mr Crowson said that police made “further unusual discoveries” in the form of the PowerPoint presentation featuring pictures of people he knew that were “doctored” over the pornographic material.

Squire pleaded guilty at magistrates’ court and had previous convictions for possessing indecent images in 2002, which was a “seriously aggravating factor” for the judge.

In mitigation, it was heard that Squire was “heavily dependant on alcohol” and that he welcomed the sentence as he knew he “needed some intervention”.

Sentencing Squire, Her Honour Judge Penelope Belcher said: “As you well know the making of those images damages children and it’s because people look at them that children are abused. There's no doubt about it.”