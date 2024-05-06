Leeds pervert in his sixties asked for pictures of underage girl in a 'G-string'
Terry Shires made contact in October 2021, telling the profile that he was 62, from Leeds and would “love to chat” with her.
The conversation turned sexual, prosecutor Hana Ahmed told Leeds Crown Court, with Shires asking if the 14-year-old wore G-string underwear and asked “over and over” for a photo of her in a short skirt. He later admitted sending pictures of his genitals.
He also asked for photos of her in her underwear and told her had sexual thoughts about her, even thought he admitted it was wrong.
He was arrested three months later in March 2022 and admitted sending sexual communications. He told police it was “all fantasy” and would never have tried arrange a meeting. Shires did admit that he was sexually attracted to children.
Shires, of Ring Road, Moortown, admitted a charge of engaging in sexual communication with a child.
Mitigating, Catherine Silverton said Shires, who is now 64, had no previous convictions, and there had been no repeated offending since. She said: “He is deeply ashamed of himself.”
Judge Simon Batiste told him: “You engaged in highly sexualised conversations and requested sexual image of her.”
He gave Shires an eight-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months. He was also given 15 rehabilitation days, 80 hours of unpaid work, put on the sex offender register for 10 years and handed a five-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) to limit his internet use.