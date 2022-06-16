Leeds park sexual assault: Detectives keen to speak to dog walking witness

The witness is described as a woman who was with a child and a Labradoodle dog.

Enquiries suggest she spoke to the 15-year-old victim shortly before the incident, which occurred at about 7.30pm on Monday, June 13, in Hainsworth Park in Farsley.

Officers are keen for this woman to speak with them and would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of the incident, or who has any information that could assist the investigation.

Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault on a teenager in a Leeds park have released a description of a witness they would like to identify.