Leeds park sexual assault: Detectives keen to speak to dog walking witness

Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault on a teenager in a Leeds park have released a description of a witness they would like to identify.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 10:20 am

The witness is described as a woman who was with a child and a Labradoodle dog.

Enquiries suggest she spoke to the 15-year-old victim shortly before the incident, which occurred at about 7.30pm on Monday, June 13, in Hainsworth Park in Farsley.

Officers are keen for this woman to speak with them and would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of the incident, or who has any information that could assist the investigation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault on a teenager in a Leeds park have released a description of a witness they would like to identify.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District Safeguarding Unit via 101, quoting crime reference 13220321683 or online via: www.westyorkshire.police/101livechat .

Read More

Read More
Leeds crime: The Leeds streets with the most anti social behaviour revealed by n...