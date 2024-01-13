A paedophile who wanted photos of a 13-year-old girl in her underwear was later found with child abuse images and videos of women engaged in sexual acts with dogs.

Pervert Philip Dexter latched onto a profile on the app Chat IW in January of last year for a youngster, but which was run by an undercover police officer.

She told him she was just 13 but he persisted, prosecutor Joseph Hudson told Leeds Crown Court. Dexter sent her a photo of his erect penis over Snapchat, and then a full naked photo of himself, asking for photos of her in return.

He also made sexual comments towards her, saying they should meet and outlining the sex acts he wanted to perform.

Dexter thought he was talking to a 13-year-old, but it was an undercover officer. (pic by National World)

The 32-year-old was traced to his grandmother’s address, was arrested but gave no comments during his police interview. They later found in his possession seven indecent images of children being abused, including one video, all classed at category A – the most serious.

There were also two images in category B and four category C. They also found three videos of women having sexual intercourse with dogs.

Dexter, of Albion Street, Clifford, near Bramham, admitted attempted sexual communication with a child, three counts of possessing indecent images and one of possessing extreme pornographic images.

He was unrepresented after the court heard he could not afford a barrister. Asked by the judge he had anything to say, Dexter responded: “It was a stupid mistake, it will never happen again.”

Judge Tahir Khan KC told Dexter: “This is one of those cases, ordinarily, a custodial sentence will be required, but what you need to understand is what I’m imposing is a direct alternative to custody. I could impose a custodial sentence up to two years, but the probation officers feel you could be monitored by the probation service.”

He gave him a 36-month community order, with 65 rehabilitation days, 150 hours of unpaid work and ordered to enrol on a 43-day sex offender programme.