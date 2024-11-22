Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A convicted paedophile who latched onto the profile of a 12-year-old girl online and made repeated requests for pictures of her feet, claims he knew it was a decoy profile.

Shafiqul Islam, who was previously caught downloading and distributing child-abuse images, was snared by an undercover officer posing as a child.

He spent three weeks speaking with the profile in August and September on the messenger service KIK, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The 29-year-old admitted a charge of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and was due to be sentenced this week.

Islam targeted the alleged 12-year-old on KIK and made requests for photos of her feet. (Pics by National World / Adobe) | National World / Adobe

However, he read out a statement over the video link from HMP Leeds - where he was being held on remand - claiming he knew it was not a child.

He said he knew it was fake “from day one” and was trying to “suss them out”. He said he received “zero gratification”.

As a result, Judge Alex Menary said he was not satisfied with the claims by Islam, despite him entering a guilty plea. He adjourned the case to allow his counsel to speak with him.

Prior to that, prosecutor Vincent Blake-Barnard opened the case and said Islam, of Hillcrest Avenue, Chapeltown, had previously been convicted of making and distributing child abuse images in 2022.

For that he received 24 months’ jail, suspended for 24 month and given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) to limit his internet use.

Earlier this year he escaped custody again after he was caught dealing cannabis, and given another 16 months’ jail, suspended for 24 months. His latest offending put him in breach of that sentence.

On August 13 this year, Islam contacted the profile. It was made clear early on in their chat that the supposed girl was just 12.

Islam suggested they shower together and cuddle in bed. As the days went on Mr Blake-Barnard said Islam showed grooming behaviour, building up to sexualised chat.

He asked for photos of her, and of her feet, telling her he liked feet. He told her: “I just want to see you and your feet.”

He later said: “I just want to lick them and suck your cute toes.”

They even discussed meeting, with Islam saying he could come to Birmingham where the girl said she lived.

The IP address was later traced to Islam’s home in Leeds and he was arrested. He then gave a no-comment interview to police.

Little mitigation was offered by his barrister Lily Wildman after Judge Menary said the case needed to be adjourned.

Islam will be brought to court on November 29.