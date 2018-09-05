Leeds paedophile locked 12-year-old boy inside community centre during four year sex abuse ordeal

A PERVERT took advantage of his trusted position on a Leeds residents' association to sexually abuse a schoolboy for almost four years.

Derek Thompson was locked up for 15 years today after pleading guilty to a string of sex offences against the youngster while he was a prominent member of his local community.

Thompson abused David Jones from the age of 12 until shortly before he turned 16.

David, now aged 24, agreed to waive his right to anonymity to tell the YEP about the torment he has suffered as a result of Thompson's abuse.

The 61-year-old was a member of Winthorpe Residents' Association, near Middleton, during the offending, which took place between 2006 and 2010.

Thompson would bolt the doors at the association's community centre in order to abuse the youngster.

The abuse also took place at the victim's home, a flat which Thompson had access to and on a narrowboat which he owned.

Leeds Crown Court heard Thompson was well known for raising money for charity by doing running events.

He abused the boy while they were out jogging after persuading the victim to train with him.

Patrick Palmer, prosecuting, said: "Derek Thompson was a trusted member of the local community."

Mr Palmer said Thompson first met the victim as the boy's mother also helped out in the community.

Thompson carried out the abuse when he was trusted to look after him.

Thompson, now of Blue Water Marina, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to four rape offences, three of sexual assault of a male under 13 and two of sexual activity with a male under 16.

Kitty Colley, mitigating, said Thompson was sorry and ashamed of what he had done.

She said: "He was in a perfectly happy marriage with a family and this was an isolated course of offending against one complaint."

Ms Colley said Thompson's family had now disowned him and he has lost everything.

Jailing Thompson, Judge James Spencer, QC, said: "I am quite satisfied that you committed those offences for your own sexual gratification.

"You only have yourself to blame."

After the case, David said: "I am satisfied with the result today.

"I do feel somewhat relieved but I still can't take in that it's over and he's acknowledged what he's done and the pain he's caused me and my family.

"I feel there will eventually be a sense of closure but it is never going to go away.

"I will live forever with the emotional scars and struggle with day to day life sometimes.

"I found it really hard to be in court and listen to the sentencing and hear over again what he put me through when I was younger."