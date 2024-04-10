Leeds paedophile jailed for abusing girl at Yorkshire coastal town a decade ago

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Christopher Broadmore was convicted of four charges relating to the girl, who was aged under 13 at the time, after he stood trial in January this year at York Crown Court. The 36-year-old was guilty of inciting sexual activity, indecent exposure, sexual assault and engage in a sexual act in the presence of a child. The victim reported the matter to North Yorkshire Police in April 2021 when she was in her late teens.

Broadmore was jailed at York Crown Court. (pics by NYP / Adobe)

Broadmore, of Somerdale Walk, Bramley, was handed a five-and-a-half-year jail sentence.

Speaking after the sentencing, police investigator Paul Thompson, from Scarborough CID, said: “The victim has grown up traumatised due to the disturbing level of abuse committed by Broadmore. She has suffered a great deal of anguish and anxiety for almost 10 years.

“It has taken a lot of courage from this brave young woman to come forward and relive the trauma of the incidents.