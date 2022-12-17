Leeds paedophile handed himself into police for historic offences after being confronted by victim
A Leeds paedophile has been sentenced for historic child sex offences after his victim remembered repressed memories of abuse and confronted him.
Jonathan Lacey handed himself into police and pleaded guilty to the abuse, which took place in the late 2000s when the victim was a schoolgirl.
A sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court heard that after years of repressing the abuse memories, a recent incident had caused the victim to remember. It was then that she urged Lacey to turn himself in.
Lacey immediately told his wife of the abuse, before calling the police and asking to be arrested. He then admitted to the crimes during a police interview, revealing further occasions of abuse that the victim had been unable to remember.
Lacey, 36, of Hollyshaw Lane, Whitkirk, pleaded guilty to charges including causing a child to engage in a sexual act and sexual assault.
A statement by the victim, which was read out to the court, said: “I have had anxiety and panic attacks from being alone. I struggle to leave my home without my partner.”
Mitigating for Lacey, Jemima Isobel Stephenson referenced his guilty plea, adding: “This shows a genuine amount of remorse. He wishes to fully take responsibility for his actions and is ashamed of his behaviour.”
She added that Lacey had recently reconnected with the Jehovah’s Witness community in which he was raised and had been “studying” the religion.
Sentencing Lacey, Judge Simon Batiste commented that it was extremely rare for a child sex offender to immediately admit to their crimes and plead guilty to a court, sparing the victim the ordeal of having to go through a trial. He added: “This case presents some sentencing conundrums.”
Lacey was eventually given a four-year prison sentence.
Following the sentencing, Judge Batiste addressed the victim, saying: “I realise it is impossible for someone who has not been through what you have been through to comprehend it. I sincerely hope this will bring some sort of hope to you and I wish you the best going forward.”