Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pervert who spent years downloading sickening child-abuse images was finally caught after he confessed his twisted fantasies to an undercover police officer.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Gibson thought he was talking to a like-minded paedophile online after initiating contact with the decoy account.

Leeds Crown Court heard that 57-year-old Gibson had gone into detail about how he fantasised about the decoy man abusing his own daughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When police came to Gibson’s home address to arrest him in April of last year, officers seized a number of electronic devices.

Gibson was caught out after he targeted an undercover police officer thinking he was a like-minded paedophile. (pics by National World / Adobe) | National World / Adobe

They found 84 Category A images - depicting the most serious abuse - 31 in Category B and 405 Category C images. They were downloaded between 2017 and 2023, prosecutor Benjamin Bell told the court.

They also found numerous searches he had made for young girls.

Gibson, of Elmwood Avenue, Barwick in Elmet, has no previous convictions. He admitted three counts of possession of indecent images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitigating, Charlotte Noddings said Gibson had entered early guilty pleas and had even enrolled on the sex offender programme, Safer Lives, before he was even charged.

Even after completing the course, she said he even continued to attend sessions.

She said due to the “stress of work” he was accessing “more and more pornography” online but has now taken up new hobbies to minimise his time spent online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Richard Mansell KC gave him a 12-month sentence, but opted to suspend it for 12 months. He was given 30 rehabilitation days, put on the sex offender register for 10 years and given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order to curb his internet use.