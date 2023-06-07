Amy Riley was in possession of five indecent images of children, categorised as the most serious, as well as bestiality images which included sexual acts with a horse and a dog. They were also resentenced this week for attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child after being stung by a paedophile hunter group.

Leeds Crown Court heard that on March 10 last year, police searched Riley’s home after being tipped off that the defendant may have uploaded indecent material to the internet. Officers seized Riley’s electronic devices and found five Category A indecent images of children.

Ben Whittingham, prosecuting the case, said the “most troubling” showed a child of around one or two-years-old, as well as another involving a baby. Police also found 51 prohibited images and a number of bestiality images.

Amy Riley, 24, has been jailed after being caught with indecent images of children and bestiality images involving a horse and dog (Photo: WYP)

When police carried out forensic analysis, they found that some of the images appeared to have been shared by the defendant - and evidence that Riley had searched for bestiality images.

Riley, of Beevers Court, Ireland Wood, gave no comment when interviewed by police. Around a month later, in April last year, they were stung by a paedophile hunter group after using an online chatroom to send porn to an account purporting to be a 13-year-old child.

The defendant, using an account named ‘LovesSmallGirls’, made contact with an account named ‘littlemaisie10’. Riley asked ‘Maisie’ how old and how small she was and sent explicit messages, before sending the account 11 sexual images.

The following day, Riley blocked the account and told the user that they knew it was a decoy. The defendant then made contact with an adult decoy on the chatroom before arranging to meet them at a Tesco supermarket. Riley was met by members of the paedophile hunter group and confronted, before the police were called.

Riley was jailed for 19 months at Leeds Crown Court

The defendant was originally sentenced to a community order for those offences. They breached a requirement of the order in October last year for failing to tell police they had moved address.

The court heard that Riley has been compliant with probation officers and told them they want to avoid the risk of finding indecent material in the future.

For the images found by police in March last year, Riley was charged with making Category A indecent images of children, possession of prohibited images and possession of a bestiality image. Riley was charged with another count of possessing a bestiality image after police found more images on their device in March this year. They were also charged with breaching a notification requirement.

The defendant pleaded guilty to those offences at the lower courts. Riley was also resentenced for attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and attempting to cause a child under 16 to watch a sexual act - in relation to the paedophile hunter sting.