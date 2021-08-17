Mark Allen was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) in 2017 after he was convicted of making indecent images of a child.

Leeds Crown Court heard Allen was also placed on the sex offender register and was the subject of regulator visits at his home by West Yorkshire Police protection unit officers.

The officers went to Allen's home on December 4 last year and his Samsung mobile phone was examined.

Leeds Crown Court

Ayman Khokhar, prosecuting, said that while no illegal images were found on the device, the internet search history had been deleted.

The phone was analysed further and it was discovered that a total of 3,172 files had been deleted between September 20 and November 19 last year.

The barrister said: "It is right to say that none of the deleted internet files involved any illegal content."

Allen was interviewed about the offending on April 1 this year.

He admitted deleting the files as he did not want the officers to know how much pornographic material he had been viewing.

Allen, 48, of Woodhouse Lane, East Ardsley, pleaded guilty to one count of breaching a SHPO.

He also has a previous convictions for sexual assault of a female under the age of 14, dating back to 1997.

Charlotte Nodding, mitigating, said Allen had complied with other aspects of his SHPO and pleaded guilty to the offence at an early stage.

The barrister urged Recorder Bryan Cox QC to consider imposing a community-based punishment so Allen could work with the probation service to prevent further breaches of the order.