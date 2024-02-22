Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

PC Sanya Shahid pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday) and is due to be sentenced on March 27.

She had previously denied the charges under section one of the Computer Misuse Act 1990 at an earlier hearing in September 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation found that PC Shahid carried out unauthorised searches on the police computer system to access records in October 2020 when she had no legitimate policing purpose for doing so.

A Leeds-based police officer has been convicted of making unauthorised searches of people she knew. Photo: National World

Evidence gathered during the nine-month investigation found that she made unlawful searches on various police databases to access information about people known to her, without a policing purpose. She was arrested on in May 2021.

IOPC Director of Operations Steve Noonan said: “PC Shahid’s behaviour fell well below what is expected of a police officer. Actions like this have no place in policing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her lack of judgement and professionalism was a serious breach of the trust placed in the police by the public. This investigation ensured she was held accountable for her actions and she now has a criminal record as a result.

“The investigation also found PC Shahid should face a gross misconduct hearing in relation to her unauthorised access to computer material, which is a matter for West Yorkshire Police to arrange.”