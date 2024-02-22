Leeds officer used police systems to make unlawful searches on people she knew "without a policing purpose"
and live on Freeview channel 276
PC Sanya Shahid pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday) and is due to be sentenced on March 27.
She had previously denied the charges under section one of the Computer Misuse Act 1990 at an earlier hearing in September 2022.
An investigation found that PC Shahid carried out unauthorised searches on the police computer system to access records in October 2020 when she had no legitimate policing purpose for doing so.
Evidence gathered during the nine-month investigation found that she made unlawful searches on various police databases to access information about people known to her, without a policing purpose. She was arrested on in May 2021.
IOPC Director of Operations Steve Noonan said: “PC Shahid’s behaviour fell well below what is expected of a police officer. Actions like this have no place in policing.
“Her lack of judgement and professionalism was a serious breach of the trust placed in the police by the public. This investigation ensured she was held accountable for her actions and she now has a criminal record as a result.
“The investigation also found PC Shahid should face a gross misconduct hearing in relation to her unauthorised access to computer material, which is a matter for West Yorkshire Police to arrange.”
On conclusion of the directed investigation, which was directed by the PA news agency, it was found PC Shahid had a case to answer for gross misconduct for alleged breaches of the police staff standards of professional behaviour with respect to discreditable conduct, confidentiality and work and responsibilities.