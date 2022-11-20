Police were called to Meanwood on September 2 this year to reports that Tobias Binns, of Savile Place, Chapel Allerton, was seen “straddling” his partner’s neck on a grassy area outside of her flat.

The two were reportedly fighting in public before going inside Binn’s partner’s flat. When the police arrived bystanders shouted “get in quick”.

Police entered the property and found that both of them shouting at each other, with Binns calling his partner a “slag”. The two were both hurt but the woman told police that Binns’s injuries were self-inflicted.

The fight happened in Meanwood. Photo: Google

During sentencing at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, the court heard that Binns had previous convictions for violence against a neighbour and several security officers.