Leeds neighbours shouted 'get in quick' to police as man and his partner fought in Meanwood
A man has been jailed following a fight with his partner in Meanwood.
Police were called to Meanwood on September 2 this year to reports that Tobias Binns, of Savile Place, Chapel Allerton, was seen “straddling” his partner’s neck on a grassy area outside of her flat.
The two were reportedly fighting in public before going inside Binn’s partner’s flat. When the police arrived bystanders shouted “get in quick”.
Police entered the property and found that both of them shouting at each other, with Binns calling his partner a “slag”. The two were both hurt but the woman told police that Binns’s injuries were self-inflicted.
During sentencing at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, the court heard that Binns had previous convictions for violence against a neighbour and several security officers.
Binns pleaded guilty to the charge of battery and because he was already serving a suspended sentence for a previous offence he was sent to jail for 18 months.