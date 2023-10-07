A neighbour mounted a pavement in his Audi and dragged a man along a garden wall with the vehicle shouting: “I’m going to kill you, you fat b******!”

David Wall even had his daughter in the car with him when he used it as a weapon against the victim with whom he had a long-running dispute, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The 54-year-old admitted a charge of ABH and dangerous driving for the shocking incident that took place on the afternoon of September 17, 2021 at Highfield Green in Allerton Bywater.

Judge Robin Mairs heard details of the case earlier on in the week, but adjourned sentencing for a number of days, ordering that Wall be held on remand.

David Wall mounted the pavement on Highfield Garden to attack the man. (pic by National World / Google Maps)

He eventually jailed him for 24 months, suspended for 24 months, and told him: “You now know what it’s like inside of Armley prison (HMP Leeds) looks like. You are 54, you ought to know have known better.

I will spare you prison because of your children, and not because of any mitigation. You had your daughter in the car with you – what kind of father does that?"

Prosecutor Vincent Blake-Barnard had earlier told the court that Wall, of Birch Road, Kippax, and his neighbour who lived a few hundred yards away did not get on and “had a long history”.

On the day of the incident, Wall had earlier mounted the pavement when he saw the victim picking his daughter up from school, but was able to jump out of the way.

Wall later saw the victim’s ex partner on Westfield Terrace in Allerton Bywater and he shouted at her from his car that he was “going to kill” the man. Then at around 4.30pm on Highfield Green, the victim had been outside speaking with a friend when he was spotted by Wall who was driving his Audi A3.

He revved his engine before mounting the pavement and sandwiching the victim between the side of the car and the wall and dragged him along. The man was left with shoulder, finger and hip injuries and an ambulance was called. In a victim impact statement the man said he continues to take pain killer and is prescribed anti-depressants.

Wall was later arrested and was found to be intoxicated and “unsteady on his feet”. He denied attacking the victim and said the man had reached through his car window to threaten him.

He eventually admitted the offences, but “at a late stage”, which was conceded by his mitigating barrister, Ismael Uddin. He said: “Thankfully, it was not most serious you would see before these courts.”

Judge Mairs criticised him for his late pleas, and said: “You played fast and lose with the criminal justice system to put this matter off for as long as possible. You denied your culpability to the very end. It was cowardice to the last.”