Leeds murder victim named after her brutal death at the hands of her 'fixated' neighbour

Rawden Ibbitson, 32, spent more than an hour viciously attacking and strangling Jennifer Andrews and inflicting more than 90 injuries, including multiple fractures, a bleed to the brain and internal injuries.

It happened on June 6, last year, but an order put in place by the presiding judge prevented the media from reporting her name.

Last month, Ibbitson was jailed at Leeds Crown Court for life, and told he will serve a minimum of 29 years.

Jennifer Andrews was murdered by Rawden Ibbitson.

The Yorkshire Evening Post submitted a challenge to the order ahead of the sentencing hearing but the order remained in place. Now, following a further challenge by the press, the order has been amended.

Ibbitson, who lived opposite 35-year-old Miss Andrews, had "become obsessed” with the victim and "bombarded" her with text messages, wanting a relationship with her, the court was told.

She confided in friends telling them she was frightened of him and told a friend "she was living in a nightmare". He had previously threatened to pull her teeth out with pliers, and warned her to "sleep with one eye open".

Her body was discovered shortly before midnight on June 6 last year, and was "virtually unrecognisable". She was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead at 12.45am.

She died from multiple blunt force trauma. She suffered extensive abrasions to her head, neck and body, a fractured jaw and bruising to her head with a bleed to the brain.

There were 13 bite marks on her face, breasts, abdomen, back, forearms and thigh, a fractured rib, bleeding around her heart, bleeding in her stomach and internal injuries, the court heard.

He had previously been diagnosed with mixed personality disorder, made worse by his use of alcohol and drugs. Ibbitson admitted her murder and assault by penetration.

