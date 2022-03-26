Leeds murder: Investigation launched after woman's body found at Stanningley house - two arrests made

Stanhall Mews

The woman’s body was discovered inside a property in Stanhall Mews, off Bradford Road in Stanningley, after police received a concern for safety report at 2.49pm yesterday (Friday).

A man and a woman, both 35, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

West Yorkshire Police said: "A scene remains on at the address as enquiries into the woman’s death continue. These are being led by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local officers are conducting additional patrols of the area to provide reassurance to communities.