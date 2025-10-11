Leeds murder investigation latest after teenager stabbed and thrown from car

Police are today continuing to question four people after a series of arrests yesterday as part of a murder investigation in Leeds after a teenager was stabbed and then thrown from a car.

Police have confirmed that the 19-year-old who died on Wednesday, October 8, was Harry Abbott.

He was stabbed in an altercation on Parkside View, Seacroft, at around 11.50am before being taken in a car to St Wilfrid’s Crescent in Harehills, where he died a short time later.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the Seacroft incident as part of the wider murder investigation and have arrested three men aged 19, 22 and 27 on suspicion of aggravated burglary in relation to this matter. All three are currently in custody.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in relation to the murder and is in custody.

An 18-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of Harry’s murder on Thursday, has now been bailed pending further enquiries.

Flowers have been left at St Wilfrid’s Crescent following the “deeply distressing event”. Local councillor Salma Arif said she was “deeply shocked and saddened” following the incident, adding: “At this difficult time, I ask that we all come together in compassion and support for one another as the investigation continues.”

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward with any information about what happened in Seacroft and Harehills at around 12pm on Wednesday.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who saw a dark-coloured Ford Focus being abandoned in Amberton Crescent in Gipton at around 12.40pm on the same day.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team can be contacted on 101, or by using the live chat option, quoting log 650 of 8 October. Information can also be given anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.