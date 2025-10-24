Leeds murder investigation: Inquest into death of Harry Abbott opens

An inquest was opened and adjourned today into the death of Harry Abbott.

Harry Abbott was stabbed in an altercation in Parkside View, Seacroft, on Wednesday, October 8 before being taken in a car to St Wilfrid’s Crescent in Harehills, where he died a short time later.

An inquest heard today how he died from a stab wound to chest, a post mortem suggests.

Coroner Oliver Longstaff opened and adjourned the hearing at Wakefield Coroner's Court to a date yet to be fixed.