Leeds murder accused expected to enter plea at Leeds Crown Court this morning

Have your say

A man accused of murder over the death of a Leeds woman is expected to enter a plea this morning.

Kileo Mbega, 31, faces charges over the death of Sarah Henshaw who was found dead at a flat in Armley.

Kileo Mbega

The 40-year-old's body was discovered at the property in the Redcourt apartments building, Athlone Grove, on February 11.

Mbega was pushed into court in a wheelchair by a prison officer for his first Crown court appearance.

He is due to appear again at Leeds Crown Court today (July 12).

The 31-year-old defendant is also charged with one count of fraud by misrepresentation.

Mbega, of Athlone Grove, Armley, wore a grey sweatshirt and grey bottoms and had his right arm in a splint during his previous court appearance.

If the case goes before a jury it will take place in November and is expected to last four days.