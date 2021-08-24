Leeds mum shaken as two masked suspects wreck car with hammers outside family home

It happened in Primrose Hill Garth, Swillington, at about 12.30am yesterday (Monday).

Two suspects wearing balaclavas smashed up the woman's car with hammers, breaking all the windows and damaging the bodywork.

They slashed the car's tyres before running off in the direction of Astley Lane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictures show glass shattered over a children's car seat and extensive damage to the vehicle

The victim, who wishes to remain unnamed to protect her safety, said she is now left without means of transportation for her children.

Pictures show glass shattered over a children's car seat and extensive damage to the vehicle.

Police searched the area but have not tracked down the suspects.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 12.43am yesterday, police received reports of a car having been damaged in Primrose Hill Garth, Swillington.

Police searched the area but have not tracked down the suspects

"Two suspects wearing balaclavas had broken all the windows and damaged the bodywork with hammers and slashed the tyres before running off in the direction of Astley Lane.

"Officers attended and searched the area but the suspects were not located."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13210426235.